iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Raised by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,705,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,827 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029,648 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,967,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,517,913,000 after acquiring an additional 50,323 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,384,000 after acquiring an additional 190,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,989,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $913,610,000 after acquiring an additional 125,738 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $251.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,930. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.61 and its 200 day moving average is $247.93. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.97 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

