iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZS) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZS – Get Rating) traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.46 and last traded at $13.63. 20,501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 63,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.93.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average is $14.21.

