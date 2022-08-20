iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:EMIF) Trading Down 0.2%

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:EMIF – Get Rating) shares were down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.65 and last traded at $21.65. Approximately 3,955 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 5,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.69.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.29.

