IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

IQV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of IQVIA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IQVIA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $273.50.

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE IQV opened at $239.02 on Wednesday. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $194.67 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.52 and a 200-day moving average of $223.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in IQVIA by 6.0% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 294,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,909,000 after acquiring an additional 16,578 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in IQVIA by 134.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 5.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in IQVIA by 2.7% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

