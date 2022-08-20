InterOcean Capital Group LLC Sells 2,141 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 54,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 158,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.72. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $53.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

