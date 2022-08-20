International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Trading Down 9.1 %
THM stock opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $94.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 0.76.
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Tower Hill Mines (THM)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.