Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Now Covered by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $164.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Argus cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.75.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $109.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.19. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $90.05 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $158,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $56,935.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,962.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,118.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,804 shares of company stock valued at $8,491,434. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.