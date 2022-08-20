Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 114 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,974,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,033,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,381 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,697,477,000 after purchasing an additional 217,800 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,624,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,494,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,320,796,000 after purchasing an additional 321,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $95.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.17. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $86.70 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

