iMe Lab (LIME) Price Hits $0.0069 on Exchanges

iMe Lab (LIME) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last week, iMe Lab has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. iMe Lab has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $370,057.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iMe Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

iMe Lab Coin Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 246,569,585 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform.

iMe Lab Coin Trading

