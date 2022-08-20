HEX Trading 37% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One HEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0420 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges. HEX has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion and $18.21 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HEX has traded 37% lower against the U.S. dollar.
About HEX
HEX (HEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 coins and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 coins. HEX’s official website is hex.win. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/HEXcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
