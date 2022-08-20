Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.04.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,931,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,887,000 after acquiring an additional 13,141,920 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5,787.7% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,019,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,036,000 after buying an additional 2,968,003 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 2,577,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,369,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,148,000 after buying an additional 2,015,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after buying an additional 1,824,331 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

