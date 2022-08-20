Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Heska from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heska has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $184.00.
NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $92.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.69 and a beta of 1.49. Heska has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $275.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 5.50.
Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.
