Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Heska from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heska has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $184.00.

NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $92.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.69 and a beta of 1.49. Heska has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $275.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Heska by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,848,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 871,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,392,000 after acquiring an additional 34,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,913,000 after acquiring an additional 21,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 384,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,377,000 after acquiring an additional 20,779 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 353,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,387,000 after acquiring an additional 22,469 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

