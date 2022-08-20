Hertz Network (HTZ) Trading Down 15.9% Over Last Week

Hertz Network (HTZ) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 20th. Hertz Network has a total market cap of $320,246.14 and $2,165.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hertz Network has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. One Hertz Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004720 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001588 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002135 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00780726 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Hertz Network
Hertz Network’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network.
Hertz Network Coin Trading
