HEROcoin Price Reaches $0.0035 on Exchanges (PLAY)

HEROcoin (PLAY) traded up 26.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $874,702.54 and $17,256.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One HEROcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004743 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,091.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004743 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003700 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00126269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00032427 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00101274 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io.

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

