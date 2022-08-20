Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives $105.09 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.09.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale increased their target price on Heineken from €120.00 ($122.45) to €125.00 ($127.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Heineken from €76.00 ($77.55) to €79.00 ($80.61) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Heineken from €120.00 ($122.45) to €121.00 ($123.47) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Heineken from €95.00 ($96.94) to €98.00 ($100.00) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Heineken from €92.00 ($93.88) to €93.00 ($94.90) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Heineken Price Performance

OTCMKTS HEINY opened at $48.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.68. Heineken has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $59.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Heineken Cuts Dividend

Heineken Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.1973 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

Further Reading

