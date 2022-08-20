Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.09.

Several research firms recently commented on PEAK. Capital One Financial began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.50 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:PEAK opened at $27.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 67.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $36.85.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 292.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 71,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 169,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

