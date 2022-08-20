Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.09.
Several research firms recently commented on PEAK. Capital One Financial began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.50 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th.
Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance
NYSE:PEAK opened at $27.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 67.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $36.85.
Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 71,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 169,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.
About Healthpeak Properties
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Healthpeak Properties (PEAK)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.