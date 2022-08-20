Head to Head Survey: ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) vs. Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) and ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Savara has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ABVC BioPharma has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.6% of Savara shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of ABVC BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Savara shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.4% of ABVC BioPharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Savara 0 0 0 0 N/A ABVC BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Savara and ABVC BioPharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Savara and ABVC BioPharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara $260,000.00 723.73 -$43.01 million ($0.25) -6.60 ABVC BioPharma $360,000.00 78.86 -$12.84 million ($0.64) -1.36

ABVC BioPharma has higher revenue and earnings than Savara. Savara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ABVC BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Savara and ABVC BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara N/A -27.92% -22.90% ABVC BioPharma N/A -211.53% -134.50%

Summary

Savara beats ABVC BioPharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Savara

Savara Inc., formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc., is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients. Molgradex is an inhaled formulation of recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor. It is developing Molgradex for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis, a rare lung disease. AIR001 is a sodium nitrite solution for inhalation via nebulization. AIR001 is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, also known as diastolic heart failure or heart failure with preserved systolic function.

About ABVC BioPharma

ABVC BioPharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703 has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702 has completed Phase I clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients; and ABV-1701 Vitargus for the treatment of retinal detachment or vitreous hemorrhage. It has a co-development agreement with Rgene Corporation; and collaboration agreements with BioHopeKing Corporation and BioFirst Corporation. The company is based in Fremont, California. ABVC BioPharma, Inc. is a subsidiary of YuanGene Corporation.

