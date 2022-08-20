Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $44.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Hawkins has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $48.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $924.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $222.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hawkins will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Hawkins during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 200.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Hawkins in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 66.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

