Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2022

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLYGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HRGLY has been the subject of several other reports. Investec raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,060 ($12.81) to GBX 770 ($9.30) in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 925 ($11.18) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,241.50.

Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HRGLY opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $43.62.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

