Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Trading Down 8.3 %

NASDAQ:HALL opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 19.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

