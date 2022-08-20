GSK’s (GSK) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,750 ($21.15) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,630 ($19.70) price objective on GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($25.37) price objective on GSK in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,975 ($23.86) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($21.75) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,826.67 ($22.07).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,425.20 ($17.22) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,676.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,676.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67. GSK has a 52 week low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04). The company has a market capitalization of £57.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,250.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.25 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.24%.

In other GSK news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total transaction of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). In other GSK news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total transaction of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). Also, insider Manvinder Singh Banga purchased 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,691 ($20.43) per share, with a total value of £10,940.77 ($13,219.88). Insiders bought 662 shares of company stock worth $1,119,798 in the last quarter.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

