Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Receives $11.46 Average PT from Analysts

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.46.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$7.50 to C$6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Clarus Securities decreased their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$19.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrook TMS

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 128,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,694 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenbrook TMS Price Performance

Shares of GBNH opened at $3.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 3.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55. Greenbrook TMS has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 million. Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 46.89% and a negative return on equity of 204.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

