Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) Insider Acquires £26,200 in Stock

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Rating) insider Gary Bullard acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 655 ($7.91) per share, for a total transaction of £26,200 ($31,657.81).

Gooch & Housego Stock Down 0.3 %

GHH stock opened at GBX 649 ($7.84) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £162.52 million and a P/E ratio of 3,605.56. Gooch & Housego PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 627.72 ($7.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,469.15 ($17.75). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 870.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 920.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.18.

Gooch & Housego Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Gooch & Housego’s payout ratio is 67.78%.

About Gooch & Housego

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Bio-photonics, and Industrial segments.

