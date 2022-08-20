GokuMarket Credit (GMC) Price Hits $0.0011

GokuMarket Credit (GMC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. GokuMarket Credit has a market capitalization of $3,470.47 and approximately $14.00 worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GokuMarket Credit has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. One GokuMarket Credit coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000329 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00024039 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.84 or 0.00255178 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001095 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000931 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002394 BTC.

GokuMarket Credit Coin Profile

GokuMarket Credit (CRYPTO:GMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,155,000 coins. GokuMarket Credit’s official Twitter account is @GokuMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GokuMarket Credit is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial. GokuMarket Credit’s official website is www.gokumarket.com.

Buying and Selling GokuMarket Credit

According to CryptoCompare, “Gridmaster Coin (GMC) is a peer to peer crypto currency that is built with the latest technologies in crypto currency such as Dynamic Proof of Stake, Anonymous transactions, Masternodes and Encrypted Messaging. Further developments will focus on building platforms and utilities that bridge the merchant-consumer gap whilst enabling the wider audience to use the digital currency in their everyday lives. “

