Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.03- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.77B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion. Globant also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.03 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Globant to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Globant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $280.14.

NYSE GLOB traded down $5.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,662. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.58 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.99. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $159.56 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.22 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globant will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Globant by 22.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Globant by 268.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Globant by 10.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Globant in the first quarter valued at about $331,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

