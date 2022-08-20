Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.03- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.77B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion. Globant also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.03 EPS.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Globant to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Globant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $280.14.
NYSE GLOB traded down $5.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,662. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.58 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.99. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $159.56 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Globant by 22.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Globant by 268.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Globant by 10.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Globant in the first quarter valued at about $331,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
