Glenview Trust Co Reduces Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,322 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,881,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,992,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,359 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,689,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,339 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,410,285,000 after purchasing an additional 265,522 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $2,266,923,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $147.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $165.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.89.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

