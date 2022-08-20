Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd.

Gladstone Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 96.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.8%.

Gladstone Investment Price Performance

Shares of GAIN stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.12. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $17.15.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 138,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,179. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $358,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 2.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 1,826.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

GAIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

