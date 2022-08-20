Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAINGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd.

Gladstone Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 96.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.8%.

Gladstone Investment Price Performance

Shares of GAIN stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.12. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $17.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 138,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,179. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $358,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 2.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 1,826.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GAIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

