Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1254 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Gladstone Commercial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Gladstone Commercial has a payout ratio of -3,750.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $20.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.69 million, a PE ratio of 2,068.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.56.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 888.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 266,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 239,396 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,207,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,601,000 after purchasing an additional 133,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 643,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,180,000 after purchasing an additional 67,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,484,000 after purchasing an additional 60,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter worth $786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

