Giga Metals (CVE:GIGA) Trading Down 2.4%

Giga Metals Co. (CVE:GIGA – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 246,026 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 161,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The company has a current ratio of 12.07, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.14 million and a PE ratio of -11.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.33.

Giga Metals Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for nickel and cobalt sulphide deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Turnagain property with 71 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 38,681 hectares located in the Liard mining division of northern British Columbia.

