Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Receives $593.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $593.67.

GBERY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Geberit from CHF 575 to CHF 550 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Geberit from CHF 559 to CHF 581 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Geberit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Geberit Stock Performance

GBERY opened at $49.88 on Friday. Geberit has a fifty-two week low of $46.78 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day moving average is $56.11.

About Geberit

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

See Also

