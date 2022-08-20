Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.60 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.60 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.94.

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $18.18.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.39 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 70.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 197.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,041,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after buying an additional 691,957 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,350,000 after buying an additional 103,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 13.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 145,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 16,976 shares during the period.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

