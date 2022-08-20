Gas Price Down 18.1% Over Last Week (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gas coin can now be purchased for $2.59 or 0.00012202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a total market capitalization of $26.18 million and $4.86 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gas Profile

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gas is neo.org.

Gas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

