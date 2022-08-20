Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GLMD. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.00.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ GLMD opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

