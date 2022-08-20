Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Trading Down 7.2%

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 41 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 41 ($0.50). Approximately 1,048,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 673,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.20 ($0.53).

FCH has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.45) target price on shares of Funding Circle in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.69) price target on shares of Funding Circle in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £147.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 48.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.61.

In related news, insider Oliver White purchased 3,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £1,803 ($2,178.59).

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small and medium enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

