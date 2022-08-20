Frontier (FRONT) Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges

Frontier (FRONT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last week, Frontier has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. One Frontier coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001099 BTC on exchanges. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $22.60 million and approximately $5.02 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Frontier alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004740 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,099.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003706 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00126576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00032396 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00101117 BTC.

Frontier Coin Profile

Frontier (CRYPTO:FRONT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,456,250 coins. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.