Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Friedman Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FRD opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. Friedman Industries has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $82.40 million, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.84.
About Friedman Industries
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Friedman Industries (FRD)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.