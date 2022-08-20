freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €27.50 by Barclays

Barclays set a €27.50 ($28.06) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FNTN has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($26.53) price objective on freenet in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on freenet in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €21.40 ($21.84) price target on freenet in a report on Friday, August 12th. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on freenet in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target on freenet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

freenet Stock Performance

FRA FNTN opened at €22.92 ($23.39) on Tuesday. freenet has a 52 week low of €3.22 ($3.29) and a 52 week high of €32.92 ($33.59). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €23.18 and a 200-day moving average price of €23.97.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

