FPX Nickel (CVE:FPX) Shares Down 1%

FPX Nickel Corp. (CVE:FPX – Get Rating) was down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. Approximately 40,234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 161,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price target on FPX Nickel from C$1.34 to C$1.14 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

The company has a market cap of C$105.77 million and a P/E ratio of -25.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.60.

FPX Nickel Corp., a junior nickel mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for awaruite, a nickel-iron alloy. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Decar project that includes 62 mineral claims covering an area of 245 square kilometers located in central British Columbia.

