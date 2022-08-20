Folder Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $209,007.84 (FOL)

Folder Protocol (FOL) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 20th. Folder Protocol has a total market cap of $209,007.84 and $14,760.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Folder Protocol has traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Folder Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00776697 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Folder Protocol

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,000,000 coins. Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs. The official website for Folder Protocol is www.folderlabs.io. The official message board for Folder Protocol is folderlabs.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Folder Protocol

