Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Price Performance

FSI stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. Flexible Solutions International has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.