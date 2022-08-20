First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEX) Shares Down 1%

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEX – Get Rating) fell 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $84.08 and last traded at $84.27. 14,389 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 48,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.11.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.21.
