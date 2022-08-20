First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDT) Trading Down 2.1%

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.73 and last traded at $48.84. Approximately 25,093 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 49,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.91.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 2.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.33.

