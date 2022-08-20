First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) versus IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Head-To-Head Contrast

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Rating) and IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares First Northern Community Bancorp and IF Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Northern Community Bancorp 25.36% 10.02% 0.75% IF Bancorp 18.93% 6.83% 0.74%

Risk & Volatility

First Northern Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IF Bancorp has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Northern Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A IF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Northern Community Bancorp and IF Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.2% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of IF Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of IF Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Northern Community Bancorp and IF Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Northern Community Bancorp $55.04 million 2.26 $14.19 million $1.01 8.83 IF Bancorp $30.61 million 2.01 $5.35 million $1.84 10.27

First Northern Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than IF Bancorp. First Northern Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IF Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Northern Community Bancorp beats IF Bancorp on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Northern Community Bancorp

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, and small to medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction deposits, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises of commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer loans. The company also offers credit cards; investment and brokerage services; alternative investment products, and fiduciary and other financial services; and equipment leasing, merchant card processing, payroll, and international banking services through third parties. In addition, it provides issues cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes rental, and other customary banking services. The company operates eleven full-service branches located in the cities of Auburn, Davis, Dixon, Fairfield, Rancho Cordova, Roseville, Sacramento, Vacaville, West Sacramento, Winters, and Woodland; a satellite banking office inside a retirement community in the city of Davis; a residential mortgage loan office in Davis; and a commercial loan office in the Contra Costa County city of Walnut Creek. First Northern Community Bancorp was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dixon, California.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It also provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans primarily consisting of automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans. In addition, the company sells property and casualty insurance, as well as offers annuities; mutual funds; individual and group retirement plans; life, disability, and health insurance; individual securities; managed accounts; and other financial services. Further, it invests in securities; and provides ATM, online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, ACH origination, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services. As of August 31, 2021, it operated a network of seven full-service banking offices located in Watseka, Danville, Clifton, Hoopeston, Savoy, Bourbonnais, and Champaign, Illinois; and a loan production and wealth management office in Osage Beach, Missouri. IF Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Watseka, Illinois.

