Financial Review: Arbe Robotics (ARBE) and Its Rivals

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) is one of 78 public companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Arbe Robotics to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Arbe Robotics has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arbe Robotics’ competitors have a beta of -6.63, suggesting that their average stock price is 763% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Arbe Robotics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Arbe Robotics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbe Robotics -1,490.24% -150.93% -62.02% Arbe Robotics Competitors -233.21% -34.16% -7.51%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Arbe Robotics $2.25 million -$58.09 million -3.69 Arbe Robotics Competitors $1.73 billion -$32.70 million 48.77

This table compares Arbe Robotics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Arbe Robotics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Arbe Robotics. Arbe Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.1% of Arbe Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Arbe Robotics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbe Robotics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Arbe Robotics Competitors 222 1619 2805 50 2.57

Arbe Robotics currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 125.67%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 26.92%. Given Arbe Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Arbe Robotics is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Arbe Robotics competitors beat Arbe Robotics on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Arbe Robotics

(Get Rating)

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.