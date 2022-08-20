Filecash Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $46,790.00 (FIC)

Filecash (FIC) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 20th. Filecash has a total market capitalization of $98,041.67 and $46,790.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Filecash has traded down 36.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Filecash coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecash Coin Profile

Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash. Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Filecash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

