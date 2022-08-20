Filecash Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $46,790.00 (FIC)

Filecash (FIC) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 20th. Filecash has a total market capitalization of $98,041.67 and $46,790.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Filecash has traded down 36.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Filecash coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004791 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001600 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002116 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00792451 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Filecash Coin Profile
Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash. Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Filecash Coin Trading
