FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

FedNat Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FNHC opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. FedNat has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $3.01.

Institutional Trading of FedNat

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNHC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of FedNat by 17.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 691,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 103,209 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of FedNat by 50.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 22,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of FedNat during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

