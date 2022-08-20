Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Lowered to Hold at Benchmark

Benchmark downgraded shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
NASDAQ:FFIE opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.
