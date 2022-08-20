Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Lowered to Hold at Benchmark

Benchmark downgraded shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FFIE opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 236.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,719,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 369.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,731,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,221 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 10.0% in the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 20,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,429,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after purchasing an additional 809,952 shares during the last quarter.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

