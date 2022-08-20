Fanspel Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $62,766.00 (FAN)

Fanspel (FAN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Fanspel has a market capitalization of $12,583.70 and approximately $62,766.00 worth of Fanspel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fanspel coin can now be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fanspel has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,251.76 or 0.99997665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003724 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00127176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00032797 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00101990 BTC.

Fanspel Coin Profile

Fanspel (CRYPTO:FAN) is a coin. Fanspel’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,476 coins. Fanspel’s official Twitter account is @Fan360net.

Buying and Selling Fanspel

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fan360 project is a Blockchain-based platform for sports fans. It aims to provide users with an overview of everything that is happening with their favorite sports stars (social media, news, scores, and etc) in real time. The Fan360 intends to create a community where sports stars fans can contribute with related content and be rewarded with tokens, which can be used for purchasing tickets, other merchandise or a special experience available within the platform. FAN is an ERC20 utility that serves as a currency on the Fan360 platform. Users will be able to earn tokens for their contributions and redeem them for tickets, merchandise and special experiences on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fanspel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fanspel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fanspel using one of the exchanges listed above.

