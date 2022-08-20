F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Roth Capital from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on FXLV. Robert W. Baird lowered F45 Training from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Macquarie lowered F45 Training from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered F45 Training from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.63.
F45 Training Stock Performance
Shares of FXLV opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.88. F45 Training has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.60 million and a P/E ratio of -2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On F45 Training
F45 Training Company Profile
F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.
