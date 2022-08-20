F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Roth Capital from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on FXLV. Robert W. Baird lowered F45 Training from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Macquarie lowered F45 Training from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered F45 Training from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.63.

Shares of FXLV opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.88. F45 Training has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.60 million and a P/E ratio of -2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of F45 Training by 0.7% in the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 6,490,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,507,000 after acquiring an additional 47,055 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of F45 Training by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 6,441,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,152,000 after acquiring an additional 117,350 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of F45 Training by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,136,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,152,000 after buying an additional 354,492 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of F45 Training by 42.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,093,000 after buying an additional 501,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of F45 Training by 37.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,451,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,530,000 after buying an additional 396,132 shares in the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

