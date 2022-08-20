Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Euro Tech Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CLWT opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45. Euro Tech has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $2.65.
Euro Tech Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th.
Institutional Trading of Euro Tech
Euro Tech Company Profile
Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.
