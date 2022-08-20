Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLWT opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45. Euro Tech has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $2.65.

Euro Tech Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th.

Institutional Trading of Euro Tech

Euro Tech Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited ( NASDAQ:CLWT Get Rating ) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

